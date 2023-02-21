78-year-old driver killed after entering 60 Freeway facing oncoming traffic, CHP says

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 78-year-old man died after apparently driving onto the 60 freeway in the wrong direction and being hit by an oncoming car, according to the CHP.

The crash was reported Tuesday just after midnight on the 60 Freeway near the Grove Avenue ramp.

The driver of a 2011 Honda Civic, identified only as a 78-year-old man from San Bernardino, apparently used the exit ramp at Grove to try to enter the westbound freeway, ending up facing oncoming traffic, according to a CHP report.

He tried to turn right to end up in the correct direction but was struck by a 2014 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old woman from Chino.

The Honda Civic driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the Camry incurred only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash, including why the man was driving in the wrong direction, remains under investigation.