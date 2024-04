Wrong-way driver allegedly causes multi-car crash on 101 Freeway in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-car crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Camarillo for hours overnight.

The crash was reported shortly after midnight Sunday on the freeway at Camarillo Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

At least eight cars were involved in the collision. Several people were injured, but details on their conditions were not available.

All northbound lanes were reopened by 4 a.m.