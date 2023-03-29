Gascón files charges against CHP officers, nurse in death of man arrested for DUI in 2020

Attorneys for a man who died after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol nearly two years ago are accusing officers of using excessive force following his arrest.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Criminal charges are being filed against seven CHP officers and a nurse in the death of a 38-year-old man who died after he was pulled over for driving under the influence in 2020.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Wednesday.

One CHP sergeant and six patrol officers are facing one count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of assault under the color of authority. Each faces a maximum sentence of four years.

A registered nurse was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Edward Bronstein, a 38-year-old Burbank man, was pulled over on March 31, 2020 on the 5 Freeway on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was brought to the CHP station in Altadena, where he reportedly resisted submitting to a blood test.

Officers allegedly used force to get him to comply. During the extended struggle he repeatedly said "I can't breathe" and no officers helped him, according to an attorney for Bronstein's family. The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the CHP.

"The officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein," Gascón said. "He was in their custody. We believe that they failed their duty and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death."

During his press conference, Gascón showed video of the incident, warning that the footage "is extremely graphic" and suggested some people may wish to leave the room.

