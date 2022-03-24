LA-based Japanese music icon raises $9M for Ukraine with fans' help

By
LA-based Japanese music icon raises $9M for Ukraine with fans' help

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yoshiki Hayashi is a music star in Japan and it's said he is one of the most influential composers in Japanese history, who sold over 50 million albums worldwide and is the leader of the iconic band X Japan.

"I've been recording with my band so that we finish the album, pretty much the first-time worldwide release," said Hayashi. "As well as I've been collaborating with artists here in America."

Hayashi has been living in Los Angeles for the past two years and has a recording studio here.

Recently, the music idol donated about 10M Yen, which is more than $80 thousand dollars to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Fund.

"Oh my gosh, it's just so painful," said Hayashi. "You know as an artist we create art and music. But we can do a little more than that. I think we are responsible to convey this kind of message."

And Hayashi conveyed this message through a donation campaign through his social media fanbase. With the help of his fans, they've raised about $9 million to help Ukraine.

"I have been always grateful to have those amazing fans. They are not only supporting me but support what I do as well," said Hayashi.

According to Hayashi, his passion to support humanitarian causes worldwide is also how he found his passion for music after losing loved ones like his father. That left him with a lot of pain. Now with the help of his fans, Hayashi wants to continue to help those who are in pain and are in need.

"I want to give them hope. Even though having this kind of pain you can make it through," said Hayashi. "With my fans, together we can help support the world."

More TOP STORIES News