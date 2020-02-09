Sports

LA Wildcats fall 37-17 to Houston Roughnecks in XFL season opener

HOUSTON, Tx. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Wildcats fell 37-17 in Saturday's game against the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL season opener for both teams at TDECU Stadium.

The Wildcats got off to a rough start when Houston's P.J. Walker made a deep 50-yard touchdown pass to Cam Phillips, making the score 6-0. Walker went on to throw for four touchdowns and 272 yards during the game.

Things started looking up when quarterback Charles Kanoff made an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Smallwood to put the Wildcats ahead 14-6 in the second quarter.

L.A.'s lead didn't last long, coming to an end when the Roughnecks ran off 25 more points.

During L.A.'s home opener on Sunday, Feb. 16, the Wildcats will face the Dallas Renegades at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The XFL officially kicked off its 2020 season Saturday with a match-up between the D.C. Defenders and the Seattle Dragons. The final score in game was 39-19.

This is the second time Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted one season in 2001, a joint venture of WWE and NBC.

The eight-team league has set its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday.

