Arts & Entertainment

Yaphet Kotto, actor in 'Live and Let Die' and 'Alien,' dies at 81

Yaphet Kotto (middle) and his wife Tessie Sinahon are greeted by Tom Fontana, executive producer of the television show "Homicide: Life on the Street" in Baltimore April 3, 1998. (AP Photo/John Gillis)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yaphet Kotto, the actor known of his roles in the films "Alien," "Live and Let Die," and the television show "Homicide: Life on the Street," has died, his representative Ryan Goldhar confirmed to Eyewitness News. He was 81.

Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, announced his death on Facebook.

"I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time," she wrote.

"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," she added. "A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find."

It's unclear what caused Kotto's death.

Kotto played the James Bond villain Dr. Kananga, also known as Mr. Big, in 1973's "Live and Let Die."

He was also featured in Ridley Scott's 1979 science fiction film "Alien," playing the chief engineer Parker.

Besides his film roles, Kotto also starred in the long-running television drama "Homicide: Life on the Street" as Lt. Al Giardello.

His other acting credits include 1987's "The Running Man" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and 1988's "Midnight Run" with Robert De Niro.

Kotto is survived by his wife and six children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjames bondactorcelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal family's undocumented mother refused COVID vaccine
Victim's family demands answers over erroneous release of suspect
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
'Sound of Metal' star Paul Raci thrilled by Oscar nomination at 72
Former Gov. Davis discusses recall drive against Newsom
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Brief round of rain, snow and strong winds hit SoCal
Show More
Another 4.4M Californians now eligible for COVID vaccine
Haaland becomes 1st Native American to lead Cabinet department
Temecula woman's nonprofit works to feed hundreds
Driver arrested in fatal San Diego crash
Spain, Germany, France, Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
More TOP STORIES News