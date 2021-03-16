Yaphet Kotto, actor in 'Live and Let Die' and 'Alien,' dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yaphet Kotto, the actor known of his roles in the films "Alien," "Live and Let Die," and the television show "Homicide: Life on the Street," has died, his representative Ryan Goldhar confirmed to Eyewitness News. He was 81.Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, announced his death on Facebook."I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time," she wrote."You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," she added. "A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find."It's unclear what caused Kotto's death.Kotto played the James Bond villain Dr. Kananga, also known as Mr. Big, in 1973's "Live and Let Die."He was also featured in Ridley Scott's 1979 science fiction film "Alien," playing the chief engineer Parker.Besides his film roles, Kotto also starred in the long-running television drama "Homicide: Life on the Street" as Lt. Al Giardello.His other acting credits include 1987's "The Running Man" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and 1988's "Midnight Run" with Robert De Niro.Kotto is survived by his wife and six children.