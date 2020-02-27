Community & Events

LEGO exhibit features 100+ sculptures made of over 1M pieces at California Science Center

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For nearly 90 years, LEGOs have entertained children who build unique creations with the interlocking plastic bricks. Now, an artist has turned them into an amazing art exhibit at the California Science Center.

"The Art of the Brick" opens Friday, Feb. 28 and will feature more than 100 works of art, crafted from more than 1 million LEGO pieces. You'd expect to see a tyrannosaurus rex at a science exhibit, except this one is made from 80,000 LEGO bricks.

Nathan Sawaya, the mind behind the exhibit, worked as a corporate lawyer in New York City and decided he needed a new creative outlet.

"So I started experimenting with LEGO, eventually decided you know what, I'm going to make a career out of this and I left the law firm behind to make a full-time job playing with toys," Sawaya said.



"Yellow," a LEGO sculpture of the top half of man's body with yellow bricks spilling out from the abdomen, is his best-known sculpture due to the sense of movement and fluidity conveyed with the seemingly static bricks.

"That's kind of the magic of using LEGO bricks... I create things that are made out of just rectangles, just right angles, sharp corners, but then you back away from these sculptures and you see all those corners blend into curves," he said.

This exhibit has traveled around the world, inspiring imagination and wonder.

"The mission of the California Science Center is to inspire curiosity and science learning. We often like to do this by showing people science in their everyday life, including the toys they play with," said Diane Perlov, Senior Vice President of Exhibits.

The exhibit, which will remain open through Labor Day, also features an interactive portion, 'The Science of the Brick," which includes nine activity stations. Visit the California Science Center's website for more information on the exhibit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsexposition parklos angeleslos angeles countymuseum exhibitlego
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News