yelp

Yelp adding whether businesses require COVID vaccines to listings

Companies requiring COVID vaccine can add notes to their Yelp pages
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Yelp adding businesses' COVID vaccine requirements to listings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can then filter their searches for businesses by those attributes, CNN reported.

Only businesses themselves can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

RELATED: Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism

Yelp said it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It said it will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID health safety measures they enforce, instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniacoronavirusyelpcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
YELP
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
SoCal deli tops Yelp's best places to eat list
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News