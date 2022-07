YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four sheriff's deputies were injured Tuesday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash caused by a suspected DUI driver in Yorba Linda.The crash happened just after midnight near Imperial Highway and Casa Loma Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officials say the deputies were making an arrest when a driver crashed into multiple patrol cars, which then hit the deputies.They were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The person who was in the process of being arrested was also injured.The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.