YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to multiple house fires after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, authorities said.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority confirmed there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive.
A plane crashed in my neighborhood MInutes who #yorbalinda #planecrash #abcnews #cnnnews #news pic.twitter.com/ApabRhrWfB— Joshua Nelson (@JoshuaRNelson) February 3, 2019
The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.
Yorba Linda OCFA Air Ops over the fire. @OCFA_PIO @ocfirefighters @OCFAAirOps pic.twitter.com/BKeGSRQBAf— Air Ops info (@heli15firehawk) February 3, 2019
A witness' video showed at least one home engulfed in an inferno in the residential neighborhood as horrified neighbors looked on. What appeared to be a small piece of possible wreckage from a plane was burning in the street.
Anaheim firefighters were assisting in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.