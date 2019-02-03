Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to multiple house fires after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, authorities said.According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority confirmed there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive.The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.A witness' video showed at least one home engulfed in an inferno in the residential neighborhood as horrified neighbors looked on. What appeared to be a small piece of possible wreckage from a plane was burning in the street.Anaheim firefighters were assisting in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.