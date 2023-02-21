Richard Nixon Presidential Library honors President's Day with special perks

In observance of President's Day, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library had a half-off discount on admission.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- On President's Day, reenactors portrayed past and early U.S. presidents at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.

Visitors got the opportunity to have a one-on-one interaction with the reenactors and enjoy special day-of perks like half off on admission. Many enjoyed a civic life presentation by the "presidents."

"I like history because you learn things you never knew," said Edward Roldan, an 8-year-old from Mission Viejo.

Monday's visit was Roldan's second time at the museum with his family.

"Richard Nixon is very famous for being the first president to go to China. I thought that was a great outstanding achievement," said Zoila Roldan, Edward's father.

The 37th president's museum features 22 unique spaces, including the humble farmhouse where Nixon was born.

"It's been really cool here because I got to learn a lot about the government and important people we had back in time," said Finn Gudzunas, a 9-year-old visitor.

Among the many perks offered on President's Day, guests also left with a special gift - a quarter celebrating Gary Brown, who has been reenacting President George Washington for 25 years at the library.

"I've been doing this and I think the most important thing is I bring artifacts," said Brown. "We are probably a few of presidential libraries that have hands-on artifacts with each president that is represented which is meaningful."

The current special exhibit at the museum is called "Cold War: Soviets, Spies and Secrets," which runs through the end of March.

"Hopefully, it will broaden their mind. It broadened mine and brought a lot of memories. I am also a Vietnam veteran and it brought back a lot of memories," said Dave Mendella from Anaheim Hills.

For more information, visit the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum's website.

