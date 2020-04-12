Yucaipa medical worker in fight with HOA over living in RV to keep family safe

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- In Yucaipa, an emergency room physician assistant is living in his driveway right now, sleeping in an RV to keep his family safe after he treats patients with COVID-19 at work.But his homeowners association says he has to move the RV.Michael Avila-Cabral and his husband decided in order to keep their family safe he would stay in the motor home instead of in the house.They are appealing for reason in this unique situation."This is just a temporary measure. I mean at some point we're going to reach an endpoint," Avila-Cabral said."We don't want to make waves. We're just asking the association to approach this not from a rules and regulation standpoint but know that we're just trying to do the best we can - not only for ourselves, but also for the community."Eyewitness News reached out to the homeowners association for comment but we have not heard back.The couple say they have spoken with Yucaipa's mayor, and he told them he is working on a possible resolution.