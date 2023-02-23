Icy road conditions cause 20-car pile-up on 10 Freeway in Yucaipa

The winter weather moving across Southern California created dangerous conditions on the roads, including a pile-up involving 20 vehicles in Yucaipa overnight.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- The winter weather moving across Southern California created dangerous conditions on the roads, including a pile-up involving 20 vehicles in Yucaipa overnight.

The multi-vehicle collision was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the westbound 10 Freeway near Wildwood Canyon Road, according to Caltrans. Several people were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

Officials said the crash was caused by winter conditions, including icy slush that was seen on the road.

Snow is rare in the area, and more expected over the next 48 hours.

"We are anticipating getting a lot of snow, the mountains are going to have hazardous winter weather conditions with chain-control," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Grant Malinowski. "Down here in the city, where we don't necessarily have chain-control, folks just need to be very cognizant to drive slow, drive careful... Stay at home if you can."

The pile-up shut down all lanes of the freeway, but they have since reopened.