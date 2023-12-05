Zac Efron to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Zac Efron, who rose to teen dream fame for his leading role in the Disney Channel phenomenon "High School Musical," will be honored next week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star will be unveiled Monday, Dec. 11, at 11:30 a.m.

Efron, who was born in San Luis Obispo, quickly became a teen idol for his role as Troy Bolton in the Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" trilogy.

He reprised his role in "High School Musical 2" and later starred in the Disney film "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." He continued to act in more TV and movie roles over the years and will star in Sean Durkin's upcoming film "The Iron Claw."

"We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a press release. "What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!"

Efron's star will be the 2,767th on the famous tourist attraction.

