Society

'She worked for this': Louisiana town throws Spelling Bee champ a parade fit for Mardi Gras

The party stretched all the way from New Orleans to Avant-Garde's hometown of Harvey
By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ

HARVEY, La. -- Leave it to small-town Louisiana to know how to throw a party for one of their own.

The community of Harvey, Louisiana threw a well-deserved parade for 14-year-old Zaila Avant-Garde, in celebration of her historic win at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: Zaila Avant-garde, 1st African American spelling bee champ, breezes to win

The party stretched all the way from New Orleans to Avant-Garde's hometown of Harvey on Sunday.

"It felt kind of surreal," said Avant-Garde. "I wouldn't think so many people would be so excited".

The 14-year-old spelling whiz made headlines earlier this month, becoming the first-ever African-American to win the spelling bee.

"I watched her work for this," exclaimed her proud mother during the parade. "I watched her do those 13,000 words a day, listening to her music in her own world, and when it came through, she worked for this y'all".

Avant-Garde has also set a few basketball-related world records. She has grand aspirations, including going to Harvard and working for NASA, or playing in the WNBA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianaspelling beeparadebuzzworthyscripps national spelling beeteenstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy, 8, killed by illegal firework on July 4 in San Bernardino
5 members of bomb squad removed from duty after South LA explosion
Amid new LA County mask mandate, concerning COVID trend continues
Meteorologist opens up about his family's COVID health scare
GOP recall candidate Faulconer challenges Newsom to debate
CA teen, 14, accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring father
Crews battle brush fire threatening structures in Malibu
Show More
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
Mask order to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses
Bakery apologizes after image mocking Philly police ends up on cake
Bodies found in Angeles National Forest ID'd as missing couple
Unemployment benefits: EDD representative answers common questions
More TOP STORIES News