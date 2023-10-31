The controversial zero-bail system has been in effect in Los Angeles County for about three weeks, and court officials claim it's working.

Assessing the new zero-bail system in Los Angeles County with 3 weeks of data

The controversial zero-bail system has been in effect in Los Angeles County for about three weeks, and court officials claim it's working.

"Those who present a risk are being held based on risk, and not based on whether they have access to money," said L.A. County Presiding Judge Samantha Jessner.

With the new system, people can be cited and released almost immediately. Of those released so far, re-arrests account for less than 3%.

If law enforcement feels there is a risk, it can request a judge for an assessment.

Officials say out of 5,113 bookings so far this month, 40% were for crimes that fell under the old bail system and 27% went before a magistrate.

Zero-bail policy in LA County is here but what has actually changed?

"It does appear when they're using it that it's in cases where there is an enhanced risk, our magistrates have found that as well. So I think that part of the thing is to making sure that individuals know that it's available," said David Slayton, who is the Clerk of Court for the county.

However, some are asking if three weeks of data is enough to determine the policy is working as intended.

"Three weeks of data is interesting, certainly, but I think to be fair, we need a lot more data than that to make public policy," said former L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, who is now the director of the Safe Communities Institute at USC.

A lawsuit filed by a dozen cities in Los Angeles County aims to stop the new system.

"The zero-bail policy jeopardizes the well-being of our West Covina residents and businesses, and is a significant threat to the kind of law and order that every city deserves. As leaders, it is our duty to voice our dissent strongly against policies that threaten West Covina's public safety," West Covina Mayor Rosario Diaz said in a statement.

"These 12 cities that sued don't normally do that kind of behavior, so I think the fact that they're weighing in with substantial concern over this procedure is worthy of a lot of thought in moving forward with this," McDonnell added

The lawsuit by the cities was transferred from Los Angeles County to Orange County Superior Court. A court date there is still pending.