Fire crews are seen near a lumber yard in Jurupa Valley, where a fire broke out on Tuesday, on Oct. 24, 2017.

Photos of our #ClayFire that is currently burning in Jurupa Valley. Photo credit: Volunteer Photographer Jay Saddler. pic.twitter.com/HMbMvOqQbw — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 24, 2017

The 210 Freeway was closed in both directions and the northbound 15 Freeway was shut down Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled a stubborn brush fire in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.The blaze began shortly before 11 a.m. and was burning near Day Creek Boulevard. The eastbound 210 was closed at Archibald Avenue, while westbound traffic was halted at the 15 Freeway.It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or if structures were threatened.The cause of the fire, which erupted amid sweltering and dry conditions, was unknown.Earlier Tuesday, firefighters responded to a small blaze in Jurupa Valley near the Santa Ana River as the Southland continued to see soaring temps and strong winds.Most of Southern California, including Riverside County, remains under a red flag warning due to a record-breaking heat wave and strong Santa Ana winds.Temperatures in the Inland Empire was expected to hit a high of 102 on Tuesday, with conditions remaining dry. Sustained winds could reach up to 35-40 mph.That blaze was first reported at a lumber yard around 7:10 a.m. near Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street. The fire spread to surrounding brush, charring approximately 5 acresHelicopters conducted water drops and 165 firefighters were on scene to battle the flames and prevent them from spreading.The Riverside County Animal Shelter evacuated their outdoor animals to a secondary location, Cal Fire officials said.Cal Fire crews responded to the scene, where heavy compost and wood pieces were burning. Downed power lines were also reported.There were no reports of any injuries.The cause of the initial blaze was not immediately known.Riverside County sheriff's officials shut down Van Buren Boulevard between Jurupa Avenue and Clay Street due to the firefight.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.