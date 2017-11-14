Authorities said five people have been killed, including the gunman, and multiple others injured after a shooting rampage that started at a home and ended at an elementary school in rural Northern California.At least one student was shot and injured at an elementary school after shootings occurred at seven separate scenes near the town of Red Bluff.A second child and a female adult were shot in a truck, authorities said. According to police, it appears that the shooter was randomly picking targets.The gunman was killed after two officers engaged the shooter, law enforcement officials said. The gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.At least seven people were hospitalized after the shooting spree.Mercy Dignity Health confirmed that the hospital has received three patients. Enloe Hospital received four, according to hospital officials.Police confirmed that students were among those transported to hospitals.Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.The school remains on lockdown.About 100 students attend the school, which is the scene of one of the shootings that took place, according to an official.A man in the area said his roommate was among the victims in Northern California and that his neighbor was the gunman.Brian Flint said that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.Flint said he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.Flint said the neighbor had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement in the wake of the shooting: