Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck believed to driven by an Amber Alert suspect who is accused of abducting his 2-month-old son from the Lebec area was possibly spotted near LAX. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-month-old baby allegedly abducted by his father in the Lebec area has been found safely, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Officials said suspect Jeffrey Michael Gomes was taken into custody, and baby Jefferson Gomes was found unharmed.

Further details and the location of the pair's whereabouts were not immediately released as the investigation was ongoing.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the 42-year-old father took his biological baby after a domestic violence incident on Friday in Fort Tejon.

A truck believed to be driven by the suspect was possibly spotted near Los Angeles International Airport Saturday morning, police said. A person reported seeing the suspect's truck exiting LAX and when officers began scanning both platforms of the airport, officers said they saw a truck also matching the description but then lost sight of it.

An Amber Alert was issued for a man driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup with CA license plate 02390P1 in the abduction of an infant from Fort Tejon on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.



The truck was described as a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup hauling a 28-foot-long travel trailer. It has the California license plate 02390P1.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans.

He was considered armed and dangerous.



The infant was described as Asian, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.

The Amber Alert was issued for Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles and Tulare counties.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertabductionchild abductionkidnappingkidnapSouthern CaliforniaCaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
VIDEO: Riverside gunman sought by police
Man used ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Suspect shot in Baldwin Park officer-involved shooting
Lou Diamond Phillips charged with driving while intoxicated
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Covered California
Serra statue vandalized at San Gabriel mission
Show More
'Lion King' actor recalls car crashing into his Granada Hills room
Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
OC continues to take steps toward dismantling homeless encampments
Extra hour gained at end of daylight saving can affect your health
Anaheim Packing House offers a variety of sandwiches
More News
Top Video
Santa Monica party bus shooting suspects sought; 1 killed
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
BMW recalling more than 1M vehicles over fire risk
VIDEO: Riverside gunman sought by police
More Video