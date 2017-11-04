Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --A 2-month-old baby allegedly abducted by his father in the Lebec area has been found safely, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Saturday.
Officials said suspect Jeffrey Michael Gomes was taken into custody, and baby Jefferson Gomes was found unharmed.
Further details and the location of the pair's whereabouts were not immediately released as the investigation was ongoing.
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the 42-year-old father took his biological baby after a domestic violence incident on Friday in Fort Tejon.
A truck believed to be driven by the suspect was possibly spotted near Los Angeles International Airport Saturday morning, police said. A person reported seeing the suspect's truck exiting LAX and when officers began scanning both platforms of the airport, officers said they saw a truck also matching the description but then lost sight of it.
The truck was described as a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup hauling a 28-foot-long travel trailer. It has the California license plate 02390P1.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans.
He was considered armed and dangerous.
#AmberAlert Suspect Jeffrey Michael Gomes, MH/42 seen in '07 Chevy2500 PU Turk CA 02390P1 Poss heading N 5Fwy pic.twitter.com/zM4KaiBOKT— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 4, 2017
The infant was described as Asian, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.
The Amber Alert was issued for Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles and Tulare counties.