AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai's trio of new cars to challenge competition in electric vehicle market

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hyundai has a new pure-electric car, a new plug-in hybrid car, and a new regular hybrid car. All three look nearly identical, by design. (KABC)

By
Hyundai has a new pure-electric car, a new plug-in hybrid car, and a new regular hybrid car. All three look nearly identical, by design.

"We call it the power of choice. The new Hyundai Ioniq is available with three different powertrains, all with different buyers in mind," said Derek Joyce, a Hyundai spokesman, at the national media launch for the Ioniq line near Santa Barbara.

The new line of vehicles is Hyundai going full-steam into the electrified vehicle market.

The Ioniq Hybrid promises up to 58 miles per gallon, with a base price of around $22,000. A plug-in version of the hybrid with extra battery capacity will arrive late this year, and could do around 27 miles of electric driving. And finally, a pure plug-in Ioniq is coming in the spring. It has no engine at all and carries an estimated driving range of 127 miles. It starts at around $30,000 before any government rebates.

The trio of new vehicles is Hyundai going after the legendary Toyota Prius in a big way.

"One of the things about the Prius is that it's a very expressive design, whether you love it or hate it," said Christian Wardlaw, who was attending the media launch for the Ioniq on assignment for the New York Daily News. Further commenting on the Prius, Wardlaw added, "Unfortunately for Toyota, a lot of people aren't that crazy about it."

Hyundai likes to say that the Ioniq is more pleasing to the eye. And they're going Toyota one better, as far as choice. There is no purely electric version of the Prius. In fact, Toyota doesn't currently offer a pure battery electric vehicle at all.

So far, vehicles with some kind of battery power, including all hybrids, haven't been a huge player in the U.S. auto market. At their peak saturation in 2012, they were only about 3.8 percent of the overall vehicle market. But the future could be looking brighter for cars with battery power.

Hyundai says the Millennial generation will be buying more cars soon, and they're more open to electric vehicles, especially when living in urban areas. There's also another reason for the Ioniq to exist: government mandates on fuel economy.

"I think it's impressive that they built it from the ground up, specifically for electrification," said auto journalist Christian Wardlaw. "But I also do think the industry is heading toward electrification specifically because of federal regulations and mandates."

Whatever the reason, you should soon be seeing lots of Ioniqs on the road. They'll be using not much gasoline, even less gasoline, or none at all.
Related Topics:
automotivehyundaicarbusinessauto newsauto industryelectric vehicles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Free teen safe driving course arrives in Arcadia this weekend
Lamborghini Aventador S unveiled in Beverly Hills
Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante
Storms leave SoCal streets riddled with potholes
More Automotive
Top Stories
Man armed with pipe fatally shot by police in downtown LA, officials say
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
More than 500 attend Rep. Steve Knight's town hall in Palmdale
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
US Soccer adopts rule banning protest during national anthems
Brawny Woman replaces man for Women's History Month
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
Show More
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Man arrested in Perris for stealing mail, possession of meth
2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's
Garcetti speaks out about ICE arrest of Highland Park father
Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood
More News
Top Video
Man armed with pipe fatally shot by police in downtown LA, officials say
More than 500 attend Rep. Steve Knight's town hall in Palmdale
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
LAPD raids net 15 gang members, guns, drugs in Baldwin Village
More Video