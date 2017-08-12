Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at South LA intersection; driver, SUV sought

A bicycle is seen at a crash site in South Los Angeles after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (OnScene)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a bicycle early Saturday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 88th Street and Broadway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The unidentified victim, described as being between 45 and 50 years old, died at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was said to be possibly a late-model, dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. Witnesses described the driver only as a heavyset male.
