A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a bicycle early Saturday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 88th Street and Broadway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.The unidentified victim, described as being between 45 and 50 years old, died at the scene.The suspect's vehicle was said to be possibly a late-model, dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. Witnesses described the driver only as a heavyset male.