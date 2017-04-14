BUSINESS

Coachella expected to bring $90M in revenue to SoCal desert community

EMBED </>More News Videos

Music fans from all over the world have arrived for week one of the Coachella music and art festival. (KABC)

By
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Music fans from all over the world have arrived for week one of the Coachella music and art festival.

For many, the planning for the big weekend started months in advance.

Even before the first act hit the stage, the crowds were in full force. Each ticket sold for between $300 and $500.

"I took a loan from my parents. Thank you mom and dad," said Los Angeles festival-goer William Meiling.

An estimated 125,000 people are expected to attend each day of the three-day festival.

The festival is a huge economic windfall for the desert community of Indio. Pre-sale tickets went up for grabs in June of 2016 and quickly sold out before any acts were announced.

"It's around $480 million worldwide," said Indio Community Services Manager Jim Curtis. "The city of Indio is around the $90 million mark and some of our other cities make a little more than that mostly because they have hotels."

For festival goers, the money they spend celebrating their love of music is well worth it for the memories many of them are calling a "once a lifetime" experience.

"I'm just excited to experience it and see all the types of people that will be there, and the artists are going to be great as well," said attendee Amy Larsen.
Related Topics:
businessCoachellatourismlive musicmusic newsmusiclady gagaIndioCoachellaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
New water bottle: drink first, then eat the packaging
San Francisco police investigate badge in Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad
Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
More Business
Top Stories
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
VIDEO: 10-year-old Florida boy with autism arrested at school
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge has sentence commuted
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
Show More
ICE detainee dies at Victorville medical center
10 newborns infected with MRSA at Orange County hospital
NES Classic mini console discontinued
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double murder
Angels legend Rod Carew's new heart, kidney came from late NFL player
More News
Top Video
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
3,000 Good Friday meals prepared for Skid Row's homeless
10 newborns infected with MRSA at Orange County hospital
Arcadia kindergartners groove to Justin Timberlake hit
More Video