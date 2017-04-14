Coachella expected to bring $90M in revenue to SoCal desert community

Music fans from all over the world have arrived for week one of the Coachella music and art festival.For many, the planning for the big weekend started months in advance.Even before the first act hit the stage, the crowds were in full force. Each ticket sold for between $300 and $500."I took a loan from my parents. Thank you mom and dad," said Los Angeles festival-goer William Meiling.An estimated 125,000 people are expected to attend each day of the three-day festival.The festival is a huge economic windfall for the desert community of Indio. Pre-sale tickets went up for grabs in June of 2016 and quickly sold out before any acts were announced."It's around $480 million worldwide," said Indio Community Services Manager Jim Curtis. "The city of Indio is around the $90 million mark and some of our other cities make a little more than that mostly because they have hotels."For festival goers, the money they spend celebrating their love of music is well worth it for the memories many of them are calling a "once a lifetime" experience."I'm just excited to experience it and see all the types of people that will be there, and the artists are going to be great as well," said attendee Amy Larsen.