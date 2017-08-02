BUSINESS

Photos show Trump Rancho Palos Verdes golf course groundskeepers pointing guns at gophers

Photos taken by a local newspaper at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes shows what appear to be groundskeepers in positions to shoot either gophers or squirrels on the course. (KABC)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
Photos taken by a local newspaper at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes shows what appear to be groundskeepers in positions to shoot either gophers or squirrels on the course.

It is illegal to "fire, discharge, shoot or operate any gun, revolver, pistol, firearm, even a slingshot within city boundaries," according to city officials. The city can issue permits to do so, but only in cases to protect agriculture.

A city representative told Eyewitness News they haven't issued any such permits in more than 10 years.

Despite the photos, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they haven't received any reports of shots fired and they aren't investigating. Some, however, are wondering that perhaps maybe a wall would work instead of using guns.

"That might not be a bad idea. It wouldn't have to be very big though, that ought to be pretty cheap right? You wouldn't have to make it very high because gophers can't jump," Bob Herman said, jokingly.

Eyewitness News tried to contact golf course officials for comment on the photos, but did not hear anything back.
