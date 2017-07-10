BUSINESS

Pizza bath bomb business booming for California woman

Do you love pizza so much you could bathe in it? This is probably as close as you can get. A Fresno woman started selling pizza bath bombs, and it was an immediate viral sensation. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
When it comes to pizza, we all have our favorites. But who knew people love the smell of pizza so much they need it in their bath water?

This slice of pizza looks ready to warm up and eat, but watch what happens when you drop a Pizza Bath Bomb into the water. The rainbow fizz video went viral when Ashley Stewart posted it on her Bathesda Boutique Facebook page a few weeks ago.

"And then within a couple of days it had millions of views," she said. "I was just like, me and my husband, 'What is going on?'"

The stay-at-home mom was just trying to supplement the family's income.

"It's insane," Stewart said. "I'm just trying to take it all in."

She started making Minion bath bombs to get her two boys into the tub. Now the kids must compete for these suddenly must-have items which were featured on Buzzfeed.

"They'd come in and be like, 'Mom this is for us,'" she said. "No, it's for the customers."

Stewart isn't worried about sharing ingredients like citric acid and coconut oil because she says everyone makes bath bombs. It's her artwork which set them apart.

Sometimes people order six slices at $7 apiece.

"They're making whole pizzas out of them," she said. "They're wanting the whole pie."

Ashley's hired three people to help fill 300 orders from around the U.S., England and Germany.

"It's just like wow, it's all over the world," she said.

Stewart tells customers to be patient because each bath bomb is hand-made.

"I think I've stayed up until 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the morning the past two or three weeks," she said. "It's nuts."

Stewart has other bath bomb ideas like the freshly baked smelling cinnamon bun, but right now she's just trying to deliver pizza.

And why pizza? Because she loves pizza. Stewart's dream is to create a whole bunch of bath bombs which resemble food so she can sell them out of a food truck.
