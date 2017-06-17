BUSINESS

Uber bans California driver recorded saying 'dream is to have drunk chick by herself'

An Uber driver has been banned after a passenger released a recording of the driver saying he would take advantage of drunk female passengers. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Uber rideshare company has acted swiftly to get a driver who some are calling offensive off the streets.

A passenger recorded the driver and sent in a complaint to Uber. The driver is heard saying, "My dream is to have some drunk chick by herself also going home at the end of my shift, and she wants me to come in. That would be the perfect ending to my day."

A man, who wants to remain anonymous, said that the recording is from a conversation with a passenger during a ride in San Jose, California.

The driver is also heard saying, "Half the work is already done, man. She's isolated and she's drunk."

An Uber driver has been banned after a passenger released a recording of the driver saying he would take advantage of drunk female passengers.



When a passenger asks if that would be taking advantage, the driver says, "I will get really drunk too and then I can't be held responsible."

The man who recorded the video told ABC sister station KGO-TV he thought the driver crossed the line, so he posted the video on Facebook as a warning to women in San Jose.
He also complained to Uber and said the company was very responsive.

Uber released a statement to KGO-TV that read:
"The comments in this video are disturbing and do not represent our driver-partner community. This driver has been banned from Uber."

Frequent Uber users said they're happy about the swift action.
"Cause it would make me extremely uncomfortable to know that they were OK with somebody who spoke like that (while) driving their cars," said Marissa Garcia, an Uber user.

But some remain skeptical.

"I don't know what Uber really does to ensure their drivers are qualified or that they are actually decent people," said Lenka Lukacova, an Uber user.

This week Former Attorney General Eric Holder released his recommendations to Uber in hopes of helping the embattled company eliminate workplace sexual harassment.
