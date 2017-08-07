VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A car slammed into the patio area of a Starbucks occupied by customers in Valley Glen. It's the second time in three weeks a vehicle has crashed into the coffee shop.
The latest crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday. Los Angeles police said two cars crashed at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon, and one of the vehicles made its way onto the patio of the Starbucks.
Three people were rushed to local hospitals, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.
The cause of the wreck was under investigation.
It was a very similar scene to an incident that occurred on July 20. At least seven people were injured - three seriously - when two cars crashed, sending one careening into the wall of the very same Starbucks.
Employees at the Starbucks and area residents are scared for their safety following the crashes.
Resident Joan Mason said the intersection is dangerous.
"Even the day when they were cleaning up, at the end of the day, I was trying to cross, a lady tried to turn and almost hit me, and so I yelled out and put my hand up, and all the men turned around looked, that were working on the building," Mason said. "It's just a scary intersection."