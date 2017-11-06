Anaheim fire officials announce causes of Canyon fires that burned more than 12,000 acres

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Anaheim fire officials on Monday announced the findings of investigations into two wildfires that collectively burned more than 12,000 acres and damaged 85 structures in Orange and Riverside counties.

The so-called Canyon 1 Fire was ignited Sept. 25 by a Caltrans road flare, likely struck by a civilian vehicle, that landed near a shrub just south of the 91 Freeway at Coal Canyon, said Chief Randy Bruegman of Anaheim Fire & Rescue.

The blaze went on to burn 2,600 acres and damage five structures, including four homes, before it was declared contained several days later.

On Oct. 9, a "smoldering clump of oak" that originated in the Canyon Fire 1 burn area traveled about 60 feet through the air before it ignited the new Canyon 2 Fire, Bruegman said.

Eighty structures were damaged in the second wildfire, which burned 9,712 acres.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
