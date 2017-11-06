Anaheim fire officials on Monday announced the findings of investigations into two wildfires that collectively burned more than 12,000 acres and damaged 85 structures in Orange and Riverside counties.The so-called Canyon 1 Fire was ignited Sept. 25 by a Caltrans road flare, likely struck by a civilian vehicle, that landed near a shrub just south of the 91 Freeway at Coal Canyon, said Chief Randy Bruegman of Anaheim Fire & Rescue.The blaze went on to burn 2,600 acres and damage five structures, including four homes, before it was declared contained several days later.On Oct. 9, a "smoldering clump of oak" that originated in the Canyon Fire 1 burn area traveled about 60 feet through the air before it ignited the new Canyon 2 Fire, Bruegman said.Eighty structures were damaged in the second wildfire, which burned 9,712 acres.