A truck driver crashed into a power pole and caused a power outage for a neighborhood in Santa Ana after he was shot early Thursday morning.Authorities said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in an alleyway behind apartments on Townsend Street. After the man had been shot, he hit several parked cars with his truck and then crashed into the power pole, breaking it apart.That power pole then hit other vehicles after breaking apart. The power was knocked out for at least two blocks, affecting about 140 people. Edison crews arrived on scene but had no estimate for when the power would be restored.The wounded driver. 25. was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition and on life support.Authorities said it was unclear when the driver was shot or where and they did not have a suspect description. They also said there were no witnesses to the shooting.They believe he may have been a random target in a possible gang shooting.The truck was shot three times, and authorities believe the man was only struck by one of those bullets.Traffic near the scene was not impacted as the investigation remained focused in the alleyway.