Truck driver who was shot crashes into power pole, causes power outage in Santa Ana

EMBED </>More Videos

About 140 customers in Santa Ana were without power Thursday morning after a truck driver who had been shot plowed his vehicle into a power pole. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A truck driver crashed into a power pole and caused a power outage for a neighborhood in Santa Ana after he was shot early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in an alleyway behind apartments on Townsend Street. After the man had been shot, he hit several parked cars with his truck and then crashed into the power pole, breaking it apart.

That power pole then hit other vehicles after breaking apart. The power was knocked out for at least two blocks, affecting about 140 people. Edison crews arrived on scene but had no estimate for when the power would be restored.

The wounded driver. 25. was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition and on life support.

Authorities said it was unclear when the driver was shot or where and they did not have a suspect description. They also said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

They believe he may have been a random target in a possible gang shooting.

The truck was shot three times, and authorities believe the man was only struck by one of those bullets.

Traffic near the scene was not impacted as the investigation remained focused in the alleyway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingman shotcar crashtruckspower outageinvestigationSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
CA NAACP says 'Star-Spangled Banner' needs to be replaced
NorCal tourism industry struggles to lure visitors back after deadly fires
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Mayor Keisha? Ethnic names no obstacle for black candidates
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'
LA street vendors continue to push for permit system
Show More
3 shot, wounded on Skid Row in DTLA
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
New pilot program aims to keep intimate images off Facebook
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More News
Top Video
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
NorCal tourism industry struggles to lure visitors back after deadly fires
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
More Video