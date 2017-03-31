Montebello school official fired as district looks at rescinding layoffs

The Montebello Unified School District has fired its embattled chief business officer.The board voted unanimously to fire Ruben Rojas after it was revealed he had fabricated most of the employment history on his resume.Rojas was already on administrative leave.Demonstrators who had gathered outside the district office applauded the move.But they were still upset over the recent announcement that the district will lay off hundreds of employees.Late Thursday, however, the district gave its interim superintendent the authority to rescind any of the 333 layoff notices that were issued to teachers and support staff to help close the district's $17 million budget deficit.