ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Andy Serkis undergoes amazing transformation in 'War for the Planet of the Apes'

EMBED </>More Videos

The third installment in the "Apes" franchise comes to life in "War for the Planet of the Apes." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actor Andy Serkis is making his third appearance in the rebooted "Planet of the Apes" series as the film's protagonist, "Caesar" in "War for the Planet of the Apes."

The master of motion capture technology first brought the role to life in 2011, portraying the character from a shy baby chimp to a leader of an ape army.

"Caesar, you know, he's older," said Serkis. "He's also evolving from being ape-like into more human-like certainly -- in terms of his facial expressions, his thinking, his emotions -- beginning to feel more-human like and linguistically, he begins to feel more human-like."

Serkis feels he's grown along with his on-screen alter ego.

"Caesar's face I know so intimately and even through the years and how he's changed," said Serkis. "Of course, playing a character all the way through from infancy through to adulthood, I feel like I've really lived the life of this character."

Woody Harrelson plays Colonel McCullough, a ruthless soldier obsessed with wiping out Caesar and his tribe. The opportunity to work with Serkis was a big reason why he joined the franchise.

"I think, you know, he might be the greatest actor I've ever worked with," said Harrelson. "He's extraordinary, he's (got) the most expressive eyes, he can say nothing and communicate more than almost any other actor."

Serkis credits director Matt Reeves for bringing heart to this "war."

"He really wanted to put the audience into the head of being a chimpanzee because that's what these movies are about, they are a great metaphor for being able to see ourselves," said Serkis.

"I think this is really powerful, this movie, and it's a very emotional film. It's also got great humor in it. It's an epic, it's a mythic story. I think it's a brilliant blockbuster with heart and a lot of intelligence."

"War for the Planet of the Apes" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters Friday, July 14.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityactorentertainmentmovie premieremovie sequelsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Jenners respond to lawsuit: Only 2 Tupac T-shirts sold
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
U.S. Army soldier arrested in Hawaii on terror charges
VIDEO: Football tournament in Menifee turns violent
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Arrest made amid search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men
Alamo Fire grows to almost 29,000 acres
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Show More
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
Police arrest 2 after chase, crash in Northridge
Armed standoff at Anaheim home ends without incident
Firefighters rescue American flag from wildfire
More News
Top Video
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
VIDEO: Football tournament in Menifee turns violent
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
More Video