Annabella Sciorra, who earned an Emmy nomination for her role in HBO's "The Sopranos," recently spoke with The New Yorker and said Harvey Weinstein violently raped her.She said she had stayed quiet for more than 20 years and said the sexual assault happened in the early 90s. Sciorra said her career was on the upswing after roles in movies such as "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle."In an interview with The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow, she describes in graphic detail an encounter with Weinstein, claiming he forced his way into her New York apartment and raped her.In the weeks and months after, Sciorra never told anyone and instead battled feelings of shame and depression.Years later, she said Weinstein made repeated sexual advances.In that same article, actress Daryl Hannah, who is known for her role in the hit movie "Splash," said she met Weinstein in Cannes before a movie he produced, "Kill Bill: Volume 1."She said she too was aggressively harassed and that Weinstein came to her hotel room, pounding on her door. She said she was so frightened she slipped out of the room through an exterior door.Years later, while promoting the sequel to the movie in Rome, Hannah claims the movie mogul asked if he could touch her breasts. She responded, "No, you can't," and he allegedly said, "At least flash me then."Actress Jessica Chastain showed her support for Sciorra and Hannah by sharing the article and tweeting, "I believe you. I believe you. I believe you."Hannah said she told everyone in power about her experiences with Weinstein, but she said in the end it didn't matter.Eyewitness News reached out to Weinstein's representatives for comment, who had no response.