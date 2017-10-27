ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Annabella Sciorra, Daryl Hannah accuse Harvey Weinstein of assault, harassment in New Yorker article

EMBED </>More Videos

Actresses Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah spoke out in a New Yorker article and discussed being sexually assaulted and harassed by Harvey Weinstein. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Annabella Sciorra, who earned an Emmy nomination for her role in HBO's "The Sopranos," recently spoke with The New Yorker and said Harvey Weinstein violently raped her.

She said she had stayed quiet for more than 20 years and said the sexual assault happened in the early 90s. Sciorra said her career was on the upswing after roles in movies such as "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle."

In an interview with The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow, she describes in graphic detail an encounter with Weinstein, claiming he forced his way into her New York apartment and raped her.

In the weeks and months after, Sciorra never told anyone and instead battled feelings of shame and depression.

Years later, she said Weinstein made repeated sexual advances.

In that same article, actress Daryl Hannah, who is known for her role in the hit movie "Splash," said she met Weinstein in Cannes before a movie he produced, "Kill Bill: Volume 1."

She said she too was aggressively harassed and that Weinstein came to her hotel room, pounding on her door. She said she was so frightened she slipped out of the room through an exterior door.

Years later, while promoting the sequel to the movie in Rome, Hannah claims the movie mogul asked if he could touch her breasts. She responded, "No, you can't," and he allegedly said, "At least flash me then."

Actress Jessica Chastain showed her support for Sciorra and Hannah by sharing the article and tweeting, "I believe you. I believe you. I believe you."

Hannah said she told everyone in power about her experiences with Weinstein, but she said in the end it didn't matter.

Eyewitness News reached out to Weinstein's representatives for comment, who had no response.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentrapesexual assaultsexual harassmentsex crimesharvey weinsteincelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stan Lee's Comic Con kicks off in LA
Actor David Arquette auctioning personal items for LA charity
Actress Rose McGowan kicks off Women's Convention
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Astros' Gurriel makes racist gesture mocking Darvish
Dodgers fall behind 2-1 in World Series with loss to Houston
World Series ticket sold for nonexistent game
OC man who sexually assaulted 3-year-old girl to get 25 years to life
OC woman receives life-saving stem cell transplant after US gov't battle
Traffic backed up for miles after crash on EB 134 Fwy in Burbank
Loved ones mourn loss of OC woman who died at Joshua Tree
Brea protester hit by car says driver "was mad"
Show More
Flag-raising ceremony takes place at new OC veterans cemetery
Evacuations lifted in 700-acre Wildomar Fire
Alarm scares off Monterey Park burglar suspects
Stan Lee's Comic Con kicks off in LA
Grand Central Market lauded for role in LA history as it turns 100
More News
Top Video
Astros' Gurriel makes racist gesture mocking Darvish
OC woman receives life-saving stem cell transplant after US gov't battle
Loved ones mourn loss of OC woman who died at Joshua Tree
World Series ticket sold for nonexistent game
More Video