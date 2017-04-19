Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News, network confirms

NEW YORK (KABC) --Fox News host Bill O'Reilly is leaving the network, according to 21st Century Fox.
O'Reilly, who was on a nearly two-week vacation, has faced accusations of sexual harassment.
21st Century Fox issued the following statement: "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel."
Dozens of his show's advertisers fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. A New York Times report released in early April stated 21st Century Fox or O'Reilly paid $13 million to five women to settle cases where the women alleged inappropriate behavior by O'Reilly.
O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.
Marc Kasowitz, O'Reilly's attorney, said his client has been subject to a "brutal campaign of character assassination" that is unprecedented in more than 70 years. He said he had evidence that a smear campaign is being orchestrated by "far-left organizations," but he didn't immediately release any.
Roger Ailes, the former chief of Fox News, was forced out in 2016 after several claims of sexual harassment, including those by Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly.
