Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the classic film series "Star Wars," has died. She was 60 years old.
Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m. PT.
Fisher went into cardiac arrest on Friday aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was then placed on a ventilator. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, described Fisher as being "stable" over the weekend.
Fisher made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo." She found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" films, the first of which was released in 1977.
Fisher reprised that role in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
She has also authored several books and had been touring to promote her latest work, "The Princess Diarist," which made headlines when it was released in November for its disclosure that she had an affair with then-married actor Harrison Ford during filming of the original "Star Wars."
Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, Reynolds.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.