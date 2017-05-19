Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom and other stars walked the "ocean carpet" in Hollywood for the premiere of the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, "Dead Men Tell No Tales."Depp greeted fans as Bardem was new to the franchise, playing the latest villain - Capt. Salazar. He had to sit in make-up for three hours each day."The first thing they do to you is put glue on your skin and it doesn't feel good," he said.It's been six years since the last "Pirates" movie, "On Stranger Tides." During this premiere, plenty of fans dressed up and there were even pirates on stilts.All of the spectacle was a bit overwhelming for a new generation of stars, many of them making their "Pirates" debut."I was very lucky to be kind of thrown into a franchise with millions of fans all over the world," Brenton Thwaites said.It was all especially surreal for Anthony de la Torre, who plays a young Capt. Jack Sparrow."Ten years ago, I did an interview and somebody asked me who I'd want to work with before I died and I said Johnny Depp - and here I am," he said.So far, the franchise has made $3 billion. It'll only make more with this latest installment, which sails into theaters May 26.