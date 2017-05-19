ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cast of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' walk the 'ocean carpet' in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom and other stars walked the "ocean carpet" in Hollywood for the premiere of the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, "Dead Men Tell No Tales." (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom and other stars walked the "ocean carpet" in Hollywood for the premiere of the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Depp greeted fans as Bardem was new to the franchise, playing the latest villain - Capt. Salazar. He had to sit in make-up for three hours each day.

"The first thing they do to you is put glue on your skin and it doesn't feel good," he said.

It's been six years since the last "Pirates" movie, "On Stranger Tides." During this premiere, plenty of fans dressed up and there were even pirates on stilts.

All of the spectacle was a bit overwhelming for a new generation of stars, many of them making their "Pirates" debut.

"I was very lucky to be kind of thrown into a franchise with millions of fans all over the world," Brenton Thwaites said.

It was all especially surreal for Anthony de la Torre, who plays a young Capt. Jack Sparrow.

"Ten years ago, I did an interview and somebody asked me who I'd want to work with before I died and I said Johnny Depp - and here I am," he said.

So far, the franchise has made $3 billion. It'll only make more with this latest installment, which sails into theaters May 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypirates of the caribbeancelebrityactormovie premieremovie newsmovie sequelsHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What you need to know before the 'Dancing with the Stars' finale
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, dies
'The Bachelorette' Rachel reveals she's happily engaged!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man who survived woman falling on him from LA hotel speaks out
Rancho Cucamonga frustrated by ongoing gas leak cleanup
Littlerock family hopes for closure 2 years after woman's disappearance
Disabled vet gets help from volunteers to fix up OC home
Video released to help catch Echo Park taco truck stabbing suspect
Man who crashed into Kylie Jenner's gate confesses to unsolved Anaheim murder
Female teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student at all-girls school, police say
Show More
3 tons of cheese recalled from CA stores
Mannequin in Vegas hotel room leads to shock, injury, lawsuit
Cool Kid Elizabeth Ayala collects free prom dresses for less fortunate girls
Councilman Cedillo seeks to help homeless population in Elysian Park
Man, 40, stabbed along San Fernando bike path
More News
Top Video
Man who survived woman falling on him from LA hotel speaks out
Rancho Cucamonga frustrated by ongoing gas leak cleanup
Video released to help catch Echo Park taco truck stabbing suspect
Littlerock family hopes for closure 2 years after woman's disappearance
More Video