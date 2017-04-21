Chris Pratt honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Chris Pratt cemented his place in Hollywood history as he was honored with a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said he was humbled, but felt he was undeserving of the honor.
"I am humbled. I know it's seen as a token of success and of accomplishment," Pratt said. "To me it means I have the opportunity to hear some of my favorite people in the world say really nice things about me and try to get me to cry in front of 1,000 strangers and it worked."
VIDEO: ABC7's George Pennacchio chats with Chris Pratt after star ceremony
Pratt's star is cemented in front of the El Capitan Theatre and was the 2,607th star to be added to the Walk of Fame.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.