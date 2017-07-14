EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2215338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large-scale model of the two "Star Wars"-themed lands coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019 were revealed Thursday, just in time for the D23 Expo.

The D23 Expo in Anaheim is kicking off on Friday, and fans are excited to see all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films and park attractions, as well as celebrity appearances and several presentations.Hundreds of people were in line several hours before doors opened at the event, which was being held in the Anaheim Convention Center.One of the most talked about features at this year's D23 is the model of the new "Stars Wars"-themed land that's set to open in 2019. The 3D model was unveiled Thursday.Disney CEO Bob Iger will present Legends awards to Mark Hamil, Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.Later in the day, Pixar and Disney Animation will preview upcoming films, which will be hosted by Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter.There will also be a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the popular Disney franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean."