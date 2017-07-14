ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

D23 Expo: Hundreds of fans line up in Anaheim to kick off event

EMBED </>More Videos

The D23 Expo in Anaheim is kicking off on Friday, and fans are excited to see all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films, celebrity appearances and more.

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The D23 Expo in Anaheim is kicking off on Friday, and fans are excited to see all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films and park attractions, as well as celebrity appearances and several presentations.

Hundreds of people were in line several hours before doors opened at the event, which was being held in the Anaheim Convention Center.

One of the most talked about features at this year's D23 is the model of the new "Stars Wars"-themed land that's set to open in 2019. The 3D model was unveiled Thursday.

MORE: Disney unveils large-scale model of 'Star Wars'-themed lands for Disneyland, Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

A large-scale model of the two "Star Wars"-themed lands coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019 were revealed Thursday, just in time for the D23 Expo.



Disney CEO Bob Iger will present Legends awards to Mark Hamil, Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

Later in the day, Pixar and Disney Animation will preview upcoming films, which will be hosted by Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter.

There will also be a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the popular Disney franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilydisneydisneylandstar warsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Disney gives sneak peek of giant AT-AT Walkers at Star Wars Land
Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019
Get a sneak peek at Disneyland's 'Star Wars'-themed land
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
1st glimpse at future of Disneyland after 'Star Wars' land opens
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed in Anaheim
Harris, Woods in feud over OC gay-pride parade photo
Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed in Anaheim
Woman, 34, on life support after violent South LA hit-run
Israeli policemen killed in shooting near Jerusalem shrine
Weapons charges filed against LAPD officer involved in cadet scandal
LA County burglary suspect who cuts out windows sought
1 in custody for starting Newhall Pass fire
Source: DiNardo killed 4 PA men separately, burned them
Show More
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from La Mirada ampm
Harris, Woods in feud over OC gay-pride parade photo
Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime
City of Industry janitor arrested on suspicion of molesting female students
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills 93-year-old
More News
Top Video
Woman, 34, on life support after violent South LA hit-run
LA County burglary suspect who cuts out windows sought
City of Industry janitor arrested on suspicion of molesting female students
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed in Anaheim
More Video