Debbie Reynolds honored at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood

Late actress Debbie Reynolds was honored at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood Friday night. (KABC)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Late actress Debbie Reynolds was honored at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood Friday night.

The Debbie Reynolds Mainstage Theatre danced its way into the hearts of the crowd. The evening was produced with love to honor the great entertainer.

"She was always this very humble person who didn't even understand her own celebrity, really. We all did. I did, I was always enamored with her abilities, her great talent, her great generosity," son Todd Fisher said.

The dedication celebrated, in part, in song. The sold out event featured several familiar faces in the crowd.

Reynolds was still alive when the El Portal told her about the plan to rename the main stage after her.

"This really is a celebration of her home. We want to make sure that her name is associated with this part of the town and that she is the queen of Lankershim Boulevard," said Jay Irwin, general manager for the theatre.

The celebration had a double meaning because it also raised funds for The Thalians, a mental health charity Reynolds was involved with for most of her life.
