Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, transported to LA hospital

Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 25, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actress Debbie Reynolds was transported to a Los Angeles hospital in fair but serious condition on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, ABC News has learned.

Los Angeles police said a woman in fair but serious condition was picked up from a home in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive and transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center at about 1 p.m. A source close to Reynolds confirmed to ABC News that woman was the 84-year-old actress.

It was unclear what kind of medical emergency Reynolds was suffering but her son, Todd Fisher, told ABC News that his mother "is not OK."

Reynolds is best known for her role in the 50s musical "Singin' in the Rain."

Daughter Carrie Fisher was known around the world as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars." She died Tuesday at age 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest episode on a plane to L.A. on Friday.


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
