ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney artist still makes magic the old fashion way

EMBED </>More News Videos

Disney Ink and Paint artist Antonio Pelayo will have his work on display in a retrospective exhibition at Plaza de la Raza.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Belonging to a little-known department at Walt Disney Studios, artist Antonio Pelayo will be showcasing a variety of his work from 1998 to the present at Plaza de la Raza on Saturday.

His work at Disney's famed Ink and Paint Department has had him reproduce numerous images of the studios' films on cells.

"What we do now is we're keeping the tradition alive of inking and painting and we do it exactly the same way it was done back in 1920," Pelayo shared.

His retrospective exhibition will be hosted by Patricia Lopez, of ABC7's Vista L.A., at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.

In the video player above, ABC7's Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio chats with Pelayo about his artistic career and his experience working at Disney.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneycartoonartpaint
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 seasons and counting at PaleyFest
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
Sib Hashian, former drummer for rock band Boston, dies
'All I Want for Christmas' is going to be a movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
6-year-old boy brings loaded gun to Rancho Cucamonga school
House GOP withdraws health care bill in defeat for Trump
Man shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says
Shaq honored with statue at Staples Center
ICE agent arrested for helping man get back into US
California could free 9,500 inmates in 4 years
Video of suspect in Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion released
Show More
LA officials announce crackdown on immigration fraud
'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 seasons and counting at PaleyFest
Cool Kid Lauren Best starts special needs Girl Scout troop
Amber Alert canceled after 2 boys found safe in stolen car
Reggie the Alligator gets new roommate at LA Zoo
More News
Top Video
6-year-old boy brings loaded gun to Rancho Cucamonga school
LA officials announce crackdown on immigration fraud
House GOP withdraws health care bill in defeat for Trump
'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 seasons and counting at PaleyFest
More Video