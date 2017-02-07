OSCARS

FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit

EMBED </>More News Videos

The costumes of the 2017 Oscars were celebrated at the 25th annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibit by the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

By Adrienne Alpert
LOS ANGELES --
The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising celebrated the 2017 Oscars with its 25th annual exhibit showcasing film costume design in Los Angeles.

This year's collection featured more than 100 costumes from 23 movies, including several from Oscar nominees for outstanding costume design.

Costume designers said they help audiences connect to characters emotionally.

"I need these clothes for the audience to feel what the characters are going through each time you see them," explained Sharen Davis, whose Oscar-nominated work for "Fences" is on display at the exhibit.

In the video player above, we get a closer look at the annual exhibit celebrating movie costumes.

Watch the 89th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentoscar fashionsOscarsfashioncostumes
Load Comments
OSCARS
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
Nicole Kidman: How Oscars nominee 'Lion' has roared
Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
Hollywood actors head out to AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
'Bachelor' Nick worries he won't find love, contemplates leaving show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Show More
Crews urge preparedness after deadly hiking trip
NASA images show Saturn rings up close
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old dachshund mix named Daisy
Study finds cold weather can increase swelling, pain in joints
Lingering showers causes soggy morning commute
More News
Top Video
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
More Video