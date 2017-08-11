ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Hamilton' starts previews at Pantages; contest giving away $10 tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

"Hamilton" begins previews Friday night at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, and you have a chance to snap coveted tickets for a ridiculously cheap tickets! (Pantages Theatre)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Hamilton" begins previews Friday at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, and you have a chance to snap up coveted tickets for a ridiculously low price!

To score the bargain $10 tickets, you have to enter a lottery on the official "Hamilton" app or on the Pantages' website.

If you win, you'll get a notification the day before the show.

The official opening night is set for next Wednesday.

"Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out audiences in New York for more than two years. It's also been a huge hit in cities like San Francisco and Chicago.

The musical tells the story of one of America's founding fathers -- Alexander Hamilton -- an immigrant who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

The music features a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B.

"Hamilton" has won 11 Tonys, a Grammy and even a Pulitzer. It runs at Pantages through Dec. 30.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthamiltonconteststheatermusicHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Lin-Manuel Miranda announces contest for 'Hamilton' tickets
Lin-Manuel Miranda on balancing work on "Moana," "Hamilton"
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
Bill Murray goes to 'Groundhog Day the Musical' ... again
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
'Despacito' continues to break records and cultural barriers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Speeding sports car leaves path of destruction in IE hit-and-run
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Deportation order for father taken by ICE thrown out by BIA
Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic violence case
Bear takes relaxing dip in Granada Hills pool
VIDEO: Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention
Firefighters extinguish series of car fires in South LA
Show More
Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Marcus Kowal's son
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 floors in parking garage
Preliminary magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes central Philippines
Palisades home where standoff occurred owned by Tamme McCaule
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
More News
Top Video
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic violence case
Bear takes relaxing dip in Granada Hills pool
VIDEO: Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention
More Video