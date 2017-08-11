HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --"Hamilton" begins previews Friday at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, and you have a chance to snap up coveted tickets for a ridiculously low price!
To score the bargain $10 tickets, you have to enter a lottery on the official "Hamilton" app or on the Pantages' website.
If you win, you'll get a notification the day before the show.
The official opening night is set for next Wednesday.
"Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out audiences in New York for more than two years. It's also been a huge hit in cities like San Francisco and Chicago.
The musical tells the story of one of America's founding fathers -- Alexander Hamilton -- an immigrant who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.
The music features a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B.
"Hamilton" has won 11 Tonys, a Grammy and even a Pulitzer. It runs at Pantages through Dec. 30.