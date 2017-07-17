ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kid Rock to run for US Senate

The musician confirmed the news on Twitter today. He posted a link to his official campaign website, along with a short message. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Kid Rock is officially making a run for the United States Senate.

The musician confirmed the news on Twitter today. He posted a link to his official campaign website, along with a short message.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, will run in his home state of Michigan. He will be going up against three term incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow. She was first elected in 2000 and poked fun at his possible run last week on Twitter.


The singer endorsed President Trump in the last election and Mitt Romney back in 2012.
