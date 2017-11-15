The new movie, "Wonder," is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. The overall message of the story is one of kindness.But getting to that point, while learning a lot along the way, takes both time and patience.In "Wonder," young actor Jacob Tremblay plays a little boy born with Treacher Collins Syndrome. It is a genetic disorder that affects the development of bones and other tissues of the face, including the ears, eyes, cheekbones and chin.Director Stephen Chbosky co-wrote the screenplay of the best-selling book."We all wanted to create a movie that could speak to children - and very respectfully speak to children," Chbosky said. "But (it) wouldn't lose mom and dad and grandma and grandpa."Tremblay's breakout role was starring opposite Oscar winner Brie Larson in "Room" in 2015. In this film, he's almost unrecognizable."It's just his eyes and his mouth," Chbosky said. "I mean, everything else is prosthetic. And that's what, you know, when we did it, we were thinking, "is this even possible?" And he's a talent beyond his years. I don't even know what to say about it. I think the performance is extraordinary."And the film is bringing audiences to tears."We're not trying to make you cry," Chbosky said. "We're just trying to make you feel and convey this message of kindness.""Wonder" is in theater Friday and rated PG.