Musician J. Geils dies at 71

Musician John Warren Geils Jr. of the J. Geils Band has died. (J. Geils Band / Facebook)

GROTON, Mass. --
Musician J. Geils, founder and namesake of the band behind 1980s hits "Freeze Frame" and "Centerfold," has died at age 71.

John Warren Geils Jr. was found dead in his Groton, Mass. home, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.


Geils formed the Boston-based band in the 1960s as an acoustic blues trio. They later added singer Peter Wolf and became more blues-rock oriented, signing their first record deal in 1970.

The group hit its peak of popularity in 1981 with its more pop-oriented album Freeze Frame, which hit No. 1 led by the singles "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame" and "Angel in Blue."

The band broke up in 1985 and Geils turned to other interests, including auto racing.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
