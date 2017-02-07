ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale

"The Gong Show" is returning to television and executive producer Will Arnett is looking for performers for an open casting call Saturday at the Glendale Galleria. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"The Gong Show" is back.

The 1970s game show which favored wacky and often delightfully terrible amateur performers, is returning to television and looking for contestants.

An open casting call is being held at the Glendale Galleria (100 W. Broadway) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Online video auditions are also accepted.

The original incarnation of the show, which ran from 1976 to 1978 and then returned in syndication, was hosted by Chuck Barris with a rotating panel of celebrity judges who had the power to stop any act mid-performance by striking a gong.
EMBED More News Videos

"The Gong Show" is returning to television and executive producer Will Arnett is looking for performers for an open casting call Saturday at the Glendale Galleria.



The upcoming show's producers are looking for "zany and creative acts of all kinds and will be auditioning singers, dancers, unique comedy acts, people who can pull off a random feat, skill, or stunning stunts, groups, individuals with special hobbies, comedians, and incredibly talented people of all ages. Nothing is off the table!"

More information about the casting call and online auditions can be found at www.gongshowcasting.com.
