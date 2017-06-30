In "The House," Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler play proud parents to a daughter who's just gotten into college. Unfortunately, the promising student loses out on a much-needed scholarship.Since mom and dad can't pay her tuition, they come up with a risky plan."I think that is a very relatable point," Ferrell said. "I think, you know, seeing a suburban couple, an average couple, fight for their kid in a very high concept, funny way. But you would do anything for your child to figure out a way to get them to college."Going with the belief "the house always wins," the couple concocts a scheme to open an at-home casino to get the money for college.The premise allowed Ferrell and Poehler to mine a lot of comedy gold by playing off one another."Comedy's supposed to be fun to make," Poehler said. "It is super important that you have chemistry and that you speak a similar vocabulary and that you like to work in ways that help each other be funny. And so we got to do all that stuff."You can bet on "The House" in theaters starting June 30. The movie is rated R.