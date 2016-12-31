ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84

William Christopher, an actor known best for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show 'MASH,' died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, according to his family. (AP Photo/Wally Fong/Christopher family)

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday, his family confirmed to Eyewitness News.

His son, John Christopher, said the actor died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.

He was 84.

From left to right: William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr, take a break on the set of "M*A*S*H" in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 1982.


William Christopher leaves behind his wife Barbara and his sons John and Ned.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

