Zoe Saldana, who co-stars in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," says she likes to tackle roles that unleash her imagination and touch people's hearts.Saldana has no problem staying positive, even when her "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" call time is 2 a.m. She considers herself very fortunate to have been able to call herself a working actress for going on 17 years.She said when her work inspires people, it makes her feel connected to them."It make me feel that I'm apart of people, that I'm tapping into what everybody seems to be tapping into," she said. "I see science fiction as a genre where I get to be as imaginative as I can possibly be."Saldana said working in the genre also lets her learn new things."It manages to always touch a younger audience, and I'm a sucker for being a part of movies that touch kids' hearts," she said.Though the actress maintains a "glass is half full" attitude on life, she admits it was tough when she was bullied as a child."I felt like my spirit was struggling to sort of prove something or to get people to see who I truly, truly am, but in terms of work I've always been so grateful to do what I do," she said.Saldana said she has continued to do more of what she loves while working on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."