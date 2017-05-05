ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Zoe Saldana says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' role let use imagination

EMBED </>More News Videos

Zoe Saldana, who co-stars in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," says she likes to tackle roles that unleash her imagination and touch people's hearts. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Zoe Saldana, who co-stars in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," says she likes to tackle roles that unleash her imagination and touch people's hearts.

Saldana has no problem staying positive, even when her "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" call time is 2 a.m. She considers herself very fortunate to have been able to call herself a working actress for going on 17 years.

She said when her work inspires people, it makes her feel connected to them.

MORE: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" premieres with some new, but familiar, faces

"It make me feel that I'm apart of people, that I'm tapping into what everybody seems to be tapping into," she said. "I see science fiction as a genre where I get to be as imaginative as I can possibly be."

Saldana said working in the genre also lets her learn new things.

"It manages to always touch a younger audience, and I'm a sucker for being a part of movies that touch kids' hearts," she said.

MORE: Chris Pratt talks Kurt Russell's casting in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Though the actress maintains a "glass is half full" attitude on life, she admits it was tough when she was bullied as a child.

"I felt like my spirit was struggling to sort of prove something or to get people to see who I truly, truly am, but in terms of work I've always been so grateful to do what I do," she said.

Saldana said she has continued to do more of what she loves while working on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
Related Topics:
entertainmentguardians of the galaxymoviesmarvelcelebrityactor
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres with some new, but familiar, faces
Help save the Earth with the #GrootDanceBomb challenge
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
Mario Maglieri, owner of Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Room, dies
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
Meet Darthvader Williamson (Yes, his real name)
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Ventura County chase suspect arrested after hiding in orchard
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
Victorville family reunited with long lost dog in Las Vegas
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
Show More
Model accused of Connecticut bank robberies caught in San Diego
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
36 military veterans take Honor Flight from LAX to DC
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Victorville family reunited with long lost dog in Las Vegas
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
More Video