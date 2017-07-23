FAMILY & PARENTING

Marine's son cries in new stepmom's arms while they exchange vows

EMBED </>More Videos

Marine's son cries in new step moms' arms while they exchange vows. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
U.S. Marine Corps. Sgt. Joshua Newville and Senior Airman Emily Leehan said "I do" on Saturday at their wedding at Quincy Cellars in Ripley, New York.

While the two newlyweds exchanged vows, Newville's 4-year-old son, Gage, became overwhelmed with emotion.

Gage wrapped his arms around his new stepmom and his eyes filled with tears as she read the vows that she had wrote for him.

Both of the newlyweds are still on active military duty.

Because of their commitment to serve, they will not be taking a honeymoon just yet.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Newville will return to their Joint Base, McGuire-Dix-LakeHurts, in just a few days.

Related Topics:
familymarinesweddingfeel goodviral videou.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
California parents trying to control kids can lose custody
Bride wears 4 generations of wedding dresses
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
Veteran seeks calls and texts as dying wish
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Apple Valley
9 dead in Texas immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong
149 dogs rescued from South Korean 'dog eating' festival
VIDEO: Street vendor in Perris slammed to ground by officer
Woman makes teddy bears from old police uniforms for kids w/ trauma
Woman attacked by suspected burglar in Simi Valley
YouTube star leaves Disney Channel amid Beverly Grove stunts
Show More
Wildfire burns in Highland hillsides not far from homes
Grandmother allegedly abducts granddaughter, 5, in Victorville
Brush fire burns in Running Springs area
2 suspects wearing gold grills sought in armed robberies near UCLA
2 women killed, 1 man critically injured in Irvine crash
More News
Top Video
South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break
9 dead in Texas immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong
Woman makes teddy bears from old police uniforms for kids w/ trauma
149 dogs rescued from South Korean 'dog eating' festival
More Video