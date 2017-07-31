LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Aramazd Andressian Sr., the South Pasadena man accused of killing his son as revenge on his estranged wife, is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder in a court appearance Tuesday, sources told Eyewitness News.
Andressian is expected to face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Authorities discovered the body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. on June 30 near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.
His father was arrested in June and initially entered a plea of not guilty.
The boy was last seen alive on April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father. Andressian Sr. was found unconscious the next day in Arroyo Seco Park, unable to account for his son's whereabouts.
Authorities believe the motive for the killing was revenge on his estranged wife, Ana Estevez. Court documents detail a stormy relationship between them and allegations flew back and forth about the treatment of their son.
Andressian Sr. initially had been expected to appear in court Tuesday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.
